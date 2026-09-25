NAGRAT calls for probe into alleged inflation of School Feeding enrolment figures

The President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Jacob Anaba, has called for an immediate audit of school enrolment figures used to determine allocations under the National School Feeding Programme.

His call follows concerns raised by the National Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme, Hajia Fati Forgor, that some head teachers allegedly inflate pupil enrolment figures to secure higher allocations, potentially depriving genuinely needy schools of adequate support.

Mr Anaba said the allegations must be thoroughly investigated to establish the extent of the practice and identify those responsible.

He described the alleged manipulation of enrolment figures as a serious abuse of responsibility that cheats the state and undermines the objectives of the programme.

“If you have been given a position to deliver something to our kids, a critical one at that, and you are inflating the figures, it means that you are cheating the system, the state, and we shouldn’t allow that to pass.”

Mr Anaba said an audit would help verify the actual number of pupils in beneficiary schools and ensure that allocations were based on accurate data.

“We will call for an audit to show that we can find out those who are doing that and bring them to book,” he said in an interview with Citi FM.

According to the NAGRAT President, accurate enrolment data is essential to ensuring that resources under the School Feeding Programme are distributed fairly and reach the pupils who need them.

He also called for greater attention to the nutritional quality of meals served to pupils under the programme.

Mr Anaba said meals provided at schools should contain sufficient nutrients to support the health, concentration and learning of children.

“The food they give to our children in the school should be something that will nourish them, will give them the nourishment that they can be able to sustain in the classroom.”

He stressed that the School Feeding Programme plays an important role in supporting pupils’ participation in school and should therefore be implemented transparently and effectively.

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