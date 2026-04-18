CHASS threatens to shut down schools as feeding negotiations end in deadlock

The future of the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme hangs in a precarious balance following a collapse in negotiations between the Ministry of Education and key implementing agencies on Friday, 17th April 2026.

A stakeholder meeting, summoned by the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, to address a growing food security crisis in schools, ended in a stalemate.

The failure to reach a resolution has triggered a red alert from school heads, who warn that a total shutdown of secondary institutions is imminent if financial relief is not provided immediately.

The meeting, held at the ministry’s headquarters, brought together stakeholders, including the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), the National Food Buffer Stock Company, and the GETFund.

The central point of contention involves the procurement of perishable food items, such as vegetables, meat, and eggs, which are currently hard to come by due to funding delays.

In a bid to solve the crisis, Mr Iddrisu directed that GETFund maintain an arrangement allowing CHASS to independently source these perishables.

However, the parties involved could not reach an agreement.

The deadlock comes on the back of a formal petition from CHASS and the Conference of Principals of Technical Institutions (COPTI).

School heads have been under immense pressure to sustain daily meals as supplies from the National Food Buffer Stock Company dwindle and inflation eats into their meagre operational budgets.

For months, headteachers have reportedly been robbing Peter to pay Paul, using personal funds or credit from local vendors to ensure students do not go hungry.

The development created a stalemate, leaving the central issue unresolved and raising concerns about coordination among key implementing agencies.

With the talks collapsed, the stakes for Ghana’s 1.2 million Senior High School students have never been higher.

CHASS has moved beyond private petitions to public warnings, stating that without an urgent infusion of funds to procure perishables, they will be forced to send students home.

The potential shutdown would represent the most significant crisis for the Free SHS policy since its inception, potentially disrupting the academic calendar and the upcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) preparations.

The inconclusive outcome of the meeting signals potential disruptions to the programme’s feeding component, placing thousands of students at risk should swift interventions not be made.

Stakeholders are expected to reconvene in the coming days as efforts continue to find a sustainable and coordinated solution to the challenges confronting the Free SHS feeding system.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.