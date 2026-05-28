CEO Summit: Togbe Afede calls for bold leadership to sustain Ghana’s economic recovery

Togbe Afede

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and former President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, has called on Ghanaian business leaders and policymakers to pursue bold reforms, disciplined leadership, and innovation to sustain the country’s economic recovery and transformation.

Speaking as Chairman of the 10th Ghana CEO Summit and Expo 2026, Togbe Afede said the country’s improving macroeconomic indicators must translate into better living conditions for citizens.

Addressing participants at the summit, which focused on the theme “Accelerating Ghana’s Economic Transformation Through Leadership, Technology, Energyisation and Industrialisation for Sustainable Growth,” he noted that the timing of the gathering was critical as the global economy continues to undergo major changes.

“The global environment is going through massive change, both positive and negative,” he stated, citing the impact of technological advancement, geopolitical developments, and the emergence of new global alliances.

Togbe Afede praised the organisers of the Ghana CEO Summit for sustaining the platform over the last decade and creating opportunities for policy dialogue and business growth.

“I wish to commend the founding CEO of the network and architect of the Ghana CEO Summit, Mr. Ernest De-Graft Egyir, for his vision and unwavering commitment to building and sustaining this remarkable platform over the past 10 years,” he said.

According to him, Ghana’s recent economic indicators provide some optimism despite the country’s recent challenges.

“We are happy that inflation was 3.4 percent in April, up slightly from 3.2 percent in March this year, the lowest rate since the rebasing of the Consumer Price Index in 2021. The cedi has strengthened, GDP growth numbers are up, while our debt-to-GDP ratio has improved,” he noted.

However, he cautioned that macroeconomic stability alone is not enough if it does not improve the welfare of citizens.

“Stability and macroeconomic numbers are not ends in themselves because what matters is enhancement of the well-being of the people,” he stressed.

The business leader outlined four key realities that CEOs and policymakers must acknowledge. These include the inevitability of change, the opportunities presented by both positive and negative developments, the need to focus on improving livelihoods, and the challenge of sustaining economic stability.

He urged corporate leaders to move beyond discussions and focus on implementation and measurable results.

“The summit tagline, ‘From Vision to Action,’ could not be more fitting. It is a national call to move beyond conversations to implementation, beyond ambition to hard work and transformation,” Togbe Afede stated.

He also underscored the importance of continuous learning, teamwork, and effective corporate governance in driving sustainable business growth.

“Teamwork is very important because it is what produces the one-plus-one-equals-three effect. It is what makes it possible for ordinary people to produce extraordinary outcomes,” he said.

Touching on corporate governance, Togbe Afede advised CEOs to maintain transparency and ensure that board members are adequately informed to support management decisions effectively.

“We must, as CEOs, ensure that our boards are well informed so they can support us to achieve the desired outcomes,” he added.

He further called for strong ethical values in leadership, including selflessness, loyalty, honesty, and accountability, describing them as essential ingredients for national and corporate transformation.

The Ghana CEO Summit and Expo brought together business executives, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss strategies for accelerating economic growth and strengthening Ghana’s private sector competitiveness.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.