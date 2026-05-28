Cambodia orders Ghanaians, other African nationals to leave country by May 31 or face arrest

Ghanaian and other African nationals living in Cambodia have been directed to leave the country by May 31, 2026, following a new immigration notice issued by the Cambodian authorities warning of arrests, imprisonment and heavy financial penalties for overstayers.

In an official notice issued by Cambodia’s General Department of Immigration under the Ministry of Interior, the Royal Government of Cambodia announced that a temporary waiver previously granted to African nationals, including citizens of Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon and Uganda, will officially expire at the end of May.

The notice stated that all affected foreign nationals whose fines have already been settled must leave Cambodia on or before May 31, 2026.

According to the directive, any African national found entering, remaining or residing in Cambodia from June 1, 2026, without proper legal status will face immediate arrest either at airports or other locations across the country.

Authorities further warned that offenders could serve a two-year prison sentence and pay a penalty of 8,000 US dollars before being permitted to leave Cambodia.

“The Cambodia Police will start arresting any foreigner at any hideout in Cambodia from 1st of June 2026 for overstay and will hand over to the immigration authorities for legal action,” the notice stated.

The Cambodian government stressed that it would not tolerate violations of its immigration laws and urged all affected individuals to comply strictly with the directive.

The notice was issued by Lieutenant General Som Sopheak, Director General of the General Department of Immigration, and approved by General Sar Sokha, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Interior.

The development is expected to raise concerns among African migrant communities in Cambodia, particularly those facing documentation or residency challenges.

Cambodian immigration authorities also provided contact details for affected persons seeking information or assistance regarding the directive.

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