Natural resources and huge populations do not transform nations- Alex Dadey

Alex Apau Dadey, Executive Chairman of KGL Group of Companies, has challenged African leaders to move beyond celebrating the continent’s vast natural wealth and growing population, insisting that true national transformation can only be achieved through strong institutions, industrialisation and globally competitive indigenous businesses.

Speaking at the 10th edition of the Ghana CEO Summit held at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Mr Dadey said Africa’s future would depend not on its potential alone, but on the quality of leadership, governance systems and enterprises built to sustain long-term economic growth.

“The defining question of our time is no longer whether Africa has potential,” he stated.

“The real question is whether we are building the kind of leadership, culture, transgenerational businesses, industrial capacity and government systems capable of transforming that potential into global competitiveness and long-term economic influence.”

According to him, history has consistently shown that no country becomes economically powerful solely because of its natural resources or population size.

“The truth is, natural resources and huge populations do not transform nations. Potential alone has never transformed any nation,” he stressed.

Mr Dadey argued that Africa and Ghana, in particular, must now focus on building enduring institutions capable of driving sustainable economic transformation across generations.

“What Africa and Ghana must now produce, potentially and at scale, are enduring institutions,” he said.

He further noted that every major economic transformation throughout history has been driven by strong indigenous enterprises that shaped innovation, productivity and national competitiveness.

“Asia built industrial giants. Europe built manufacturing powerhouses. America built global corporations that became engines of innovation, influence and national competitiveness,” he said.

“Africa must now build its own champions.”

Mr Dadey’s remarks add to growing calls for deeper investment in industrialisation, local enterprise development and governance reforms as African countries seek to strengthen their position in the global economy.

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