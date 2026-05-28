3,000 streetlights deployed to light up Accra streets—Linda Ocloo

Audio By Carbonatix
The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Ocloo, says the RCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, has installed 3,000 solar-powered streetlights across major roads in the region to improve visibility.
Speaking at a press conference on May 28, she said the intervention forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen public safety and improve lighting infrastructure in communities across Greater Accra.
“To improve visibility and reduce cable theft around this period, the RCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, has fixed 3,000 solar streetlights along some principal roads,” she stated.
The affected routes include Katamanso School Junction to Botwe School Junction, Ntreh Avenue, Amankani Avenue, Adjei Onanor Street, Ashyie Fulani Road, Amanfrom to Katamanso, School Junction to Ritz Junction, and the Palace Mall to Aglizaa Road corridor.
According to the minister, additional streets have also been rehabilitated under the initiative to further improve lighting conditions and enhance safety for residents and motorists.
She stressed that current circumstances require heightened vigilance from Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), urging them to take an active role in monitoring public spaces.
“These are not normal times. I therefore charge my MMDCEs to be on the alert and constantly be on the roads, markets, schools, etc. to ensure our people are safe. No more sitting in the office, because the work is on the ground,” she said.
The minister also expressed appreciation to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), security services, MMDAs, sanitation workers, community volunteers, and other stakeholders for their continued efforts in maintaining safety within communities.
On behalf of the RCC, she called for sustained collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure a safer, cleaner, and flood-resilient Greater Accra Region.
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