Ousted BP chairman hits back at ‘lies’ about his behaviour

Albert Manifold says he does not accept the "lies" surrounding his behaviour after he was removed as chairman of BP earlier this week.

Manifold, who was chairman for less than a year, said no-one should be "allowed to hide behind anonymity" when commenting on his time at the energy giant.

Manifold issued a statement in response to reports about his conduct after BP's board removed him with immediate effect on Tuesday.

In response to his statement, a BP spokesperson said: "We note the comments of our former chair. We stand by the statement we have made. We have a duty of care to all our employees, particularly those impacted by his behaviour."

Manifold was removed from his post over concerns including "bullying" and "overbearing" behaviour by him, the BBC understands.

BP declined to comment on whether bullying behaviour was part of the reason for his immediate dismissal. The board was unanimous in its decision.

On Thursday, Manifold said he accepted members of the board had decided he would no longer be chairman, but added that during his time in the role, issues regarding his conduct or relationship with colleagues were never raised.

"In my 40-year working career, I have never once had accusations made against me such as those made in recent days. I dispute entirely this characterisation of my conduct," he said.

Manifold shared in his statement that his priorities as the company's chairman, particularly shareholder interests, "were not always shared by everyone".

"Where I saw unnecessary or excessive expenditure, I called it out."

Mr Manifold added: " I had no interest in taking private aviation nor in availing myself of corporate tickets for sports events. I made my own coffee, bought my lunch in the local cafe."

On Tuesday, senior independent director Amanda Blanc said the board had been "surprised and disappointed to learn of governance oversight and conduct issues it deems unacceptable and has taken decisive action".

Manifold joined the company last September and was appointed chair the following month.

At the time of his appointment, BP said Manifold had "a strong track record of strategic leadership and operational delivery".

Commenting on his time as chairman, Manifold said that in his determination to "drive change on costs, performance, the balance sheet and shareholder communications" it was possible he pushed hard and challenged people directly.

"But there is a considerable distance between driving an organisation with urgency and the characterisation of my conduct that is now being put about," he said.

Manifold's departure comes after last month's annual general meeting (AGM) in which nearly a fifth of BP shareholders voted against his election because of concerns over governance.

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