No prior notice was given – Weija-Gbawe MCE raises concern over Dam spillage

Audio By Carbonatix
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Weija-Gbawe, Felix Odartey Lamptey, says the Municipal Assembly was not given any prior notice before the spillage of the Weija Dam, a situation he says contributed to the scale of flooding currently affecting communities in the area.
Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, he explained that the lack of early communication from the Ghana Water Company Limited meant the Assembly could not properly prepare or alert residents in advance.
“We were not given any prior notice, so we could not prepare adequately as a municipal assembly,” he said, adding that in previous years there had been better collaboration and early warning systems in place.
Mr. Lamptey noted that the spillage was opened on Wednesday evening, but the volume of water entering communities was more than expected.
“They opened the spillway and suddenly saw water entering houses. It was not expected to rise to that level so quickly,” he said.
He further explained that when the situation worsened, he personally went to engage officials of Ghana Water but did not meet the manager in charge at the time, and was told the responsible officer was unavailable.
The MCE said emergency response measures have since been activated to support affected residents.
According to him, small boats have been deployed to evacuate people, especially those unable to swim, while vehicles are also being used to move residents and their belongings to safer locations, including nearby churches.
He added that Assembly Members have been tasked to assist in evacuation efforts and coordinate support for displaced families.
Meanwhile, hundreds of homes in parts of Weija in the Greater Accra Region have been submerged following the dam spillage, leaving many residents displaced.
Floodwaters have rapidly spread through low-lying communities, forcing families to abandon their homes and belongings as authorities continue evacuation and relief efforts.
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