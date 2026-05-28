Africa | Books | National

Eswatini champions SiSwati stories in digital age at World Book Day 2026

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  28 May 2026 2:44pm
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The Kingdom of Eswatini joined the global community in commemorating World Book and Copyright Day 2026 under the national theme, “Promoting SiSwati Stories in the Digital Age,” with government reaffirming its commitment to protecting creativity and strengthening the country’s creative economy.

The event held on Thursday, May 28th, brought together government officials, creators, publishers, educators, and stakeholders from the cultural and creative industries to celebrate the importance of literature, storytelling, and intellectual property in preserving Eswatini’s cultural identity and promoting economic development.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade, the Minister of Economic Planning and Development, Dr. Thambo Gina, emphasised the role of copyright protection in empowering local creators and ensuring that Eswatini’s cultural heritage continues to thrive in the digital era.

Dr. Gina said the rapid growth of digital platforms presents both opportunities and challenges for creators, making it increasingly important to safeguard intellectual property rights while expanding access to local content.

He emphasised that books, music, film, storytelling, and other forms of digital content are essential tools for shaping national identity, promoting indigenous languages, and contributing to economic growth through the creative sector.

He further noted that government remains committed to creating an environment where artists, writers, publishers, filmmakers, and other creatives are fairly recognised and rewarded for their intellectual contributions, including works distributed through online platforms.

The commemoration also highlighted the importance of promoting SiSwati stories and preserving local narratives for future generations, particularly as digital technology continues to transform how content is created, shared, and consumed globally.

A major highlight of the programme was the recognition of the first cohort of licensed copyright users, a milestone described as a significant step toward strengthening copyright compliance and building a sustainable creative industry in Eswatini.

The initiative is expected to encourage greater respect for intellectual property rights while ensuring that creators benefit from the commercial use of their work.

World Book and Copyright Day is observed annually to promote reading, publishing, and the protection of intellectual property through copyright laws. The 2026 commemoration in Eswatini placed special focus on the preservation and promotion of SiSwati culture and storytelling in an increasingly digital world.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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