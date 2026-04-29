Global media firms deploy multimedia strategies to influence Africa – George Twumasi

George Twumasi, Chief Executive Officer of ABN Holdings and Co-founder of the Africa Public Interest Media Initiativ

George Twumasi, Chief Executive Officer of ABN Holdings and Co-founder of the Africa Public Interest Media Initiative, has raised concerns about the growing dominance of global media firms and its implications for the sustainability of traditional media in Ghana and across Africa.

Delivering the keynote address at the Media Convergence Conference on the theme, “The Future of Media Practice, Education and Policy in Ghana,” Mr Twumasi observed that international media organisations are increasingly deploying multimedia platform strategies to consolidate their influence on the continent.

"Global media firms are increasingly using multimedia platforms strategy to consolidate their influence in Africa," he claimed.

"For example, the rollout of 5G, which the CNN, CGTN, the BBC, France 24 and the Deutsche Welle can afford to deploy (provides) high quality streaming...," he explained.

He added that "There is a growing movement use to converge platforms to take control of African stories by building completely editorial and technological ecosystems," he added.

"Even now, in 2026, the shaping of Africa's image on Pan-Africa level and on international stage remain beyond the control of Africa rather foreign media entities continue to play a phenomena role in role in shaping the image of Africa," he bemoaned.

According to him, this evolving trend is reshaping audience engagement and advertising flows, placing significant pressure on local media institutions that are still largely reliant on conventional broadcasting models.

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He cautioned that without deliberate reforms in media policy, education and business models, traditional media in Ghana and Africa at large risk being edged out in an increasingly competitive and digitally-driven ecosystem.

Mr Twumasi further underscored the need for strategic collaboration and innovation within the industry to ensure that local media remains relevant and resilient amid the shifting global landscape.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.