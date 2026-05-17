African leaders launch initiative to strengthen Africa’s global negotiating power

African leaders and policy institutions have launched a new continental academy aimed at strengthening the capacity of government officials and technical experts involved in negotiating major international agreements on mining, debt, trade, climate finance and public health.

The initiative, known as the Sankoree Institute of Global Negotiators (SIGN), was unveiled in Kigali during the Africa CEO Forum by AfroChampions and the African School of Governance.

The agreement establishing the institute was signed by Paulo Gomes and Francis Gatare, with the endorsement of former and current African leaders, including Olusegun Obasanjo, John Dramani Mahama, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Hailemariam Desalegn.

Organisers said SIGN is Africa’s first structured professional credentialing programme for sovereign negotiators — officials responsible for negotiating critical agreements with multinational corporations, creditors and foreign governments.

They said many African countries enter complex negotiations without the technical preparation and institutional support available to their international counterparts, often resulting in weak contract terms, revenue losses and reduced policy flexibility.

To address this gap, SIGN will offer practical training through “Deal Labs” based on real negotiation scenarios. Participants will also use an artificial intelligence-powered platform, the OCTagon Suite, for precedent analysis, intelligence gathering and scenario modelling.

The institute will operate from the Kigali campus of the African School of Governance and award Associate and Fellow certifications, renewable every three years.

Organisers said the programme is designed to build a continent-wide network of highly trained African negotiators capable of securing stronger outcomes in strategic sectors.

SIGN forms part of the broader Accra Reset initiative, a sovereignty-focused movement led by African heads of state and former leaders to advance Africa’s economic and political influence and strengthen the voice of the Global South.

The Accra Reset also includes programmes focused on health industrialisation, labour mobility, economic transformation and reforms to global governance.

The African School of Governance, co-founded by Paul Kagame and Hailemariam Desalegn, will provide academic and accreditation support, while AfroChampions will contribute case studies, partnerships and policy expertise.

The launch ceremony and press briefing were held at the Kigali Convention Centre.

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