Defend the Altar – Rev. Stephen Wengam charges Christians to reject alien doctrines

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has issued a passionate rallying cry to the Christian community, urging believers to fiercely resist theological doctrines and modern practices that run contrary to core biblical values.

Speaking at the Biennial National Ministers’ Wives Conference, held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, Rev. Wengam stressed that the contemporary church is facing a wave of unorthodox influences. He challenged Christians to "defend to the hilt" the foundational, sound principles that define the true Church of Jesus Christ.

The Call for "Audacious Faith"

Addressing a massive gathering of about 3,000 pastors’ wives, the General Superintendent spoke on the theme, “The Faith of Our Fathers In Action".

He charged the women to step into frontal leadership roles within their respective ministries, using their influence to protect the church's theological integrity.

Drawing a parallel from the biblical narrative of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego—who famously defied King Nebuchadnezzar's decree to worship a golden idol—Rev. Wengam urged the current generation to remain unyielding.

“This uncommon faith should inspire the present generation of Christians not to compromise their faith, even in the most challenging circumstances,” he asserted.

He further noted that the survival of the orthodox faith depends heavily on deliberate succession planning, urging believers “to pass on our authentic faith to the next generation through evangelism and aggressive church planting in unreached communities".

Political and Ministerial Backing

The high-profile event drew key state and institutional figures. The Minister of Gender, Women and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, who attended as the Special Guest of Honour, echoed the call for spiritual preservation. She admonished the thousands of participants “to grow in the faith and preserve the structures of the church which make this possible.”

Adding her voice to the mandate, the National President of the Ministers’ Wives Association, Lady Mrs Monica Wengam, challenged her peers to emulate the patience of Sarah in the scriptures, waiting resiliently for divine promises rather than seeking shortcut solutions.

₵400,000 Legacy Project Unveiled

Beyond the spiritual exhortations, the conference highlighted tangible missionary achievements. Lady Mrs Wengam announced that the Association has fully sponsored the construction of a legacy temple in the Afram Plains, valued at nearly ₵400,000 ($27,000).

Following the successful completion of the Afram Plains outpost, she revealed that the Association's next major target is to fund and plant another rural church, alongside a brand-new legacy temple to house the growing congregation.

To ensure holistic development for the ministers' wives, the biennial summit also featured specialised workshops covering critical contemporary issues. Experts addressed sessions on mental health, nutrition, family stability, social etiquette for church growth, and the cultivation of an "executive presence" in modern ministry leadership.

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