Mahama commends E.P. Church priest for dedicated service

President John Dramani Mahama has commended Reverend Emmanuel Elisha Attu, Director of Programmes, Ecumenical and Social Relations at the Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P.) Church, Ghana Headquarters in Ho, for his unwavering dedication to the Church, community development, and national service over the past 30 years.

The commendation was delivered on behalf of the President by Mr Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, during a ceremony to mark Rev Attu’s 30th anniversary in ministry at Santrokofi-Gbordome in the Guan District of the Oti Region.

Addressing the congregation, Mr Afriyie-Ankrah described the anniversary as “a testimony of obedience to divine calling, sacrifice, perseverance, and impact on lives, communities, and generations.”

He noted that since his commissioning in 1996 and ordination in 1998, Rev Attu had distinguished himself not only in pastoral ministry but also in community development initiatives, educational support, and care for vulnerable persons.

According to him, the celebrant’s contributions reflected a ministry that extended beyond the pulpit to the transformation of society.

“Faith must be lived, not only professed,” he stated, adding that Rev Attu’s life exemplified service to humanity, commitment to development, integrity, and leadership grounded in Christian values.

Mr Afriyie-Ankrah further praised Rev Attu’s role in promoting communal unity and development through initiatives such as the Kafakale Festival.

He stressed the indispensable role of the Church in Ghana’s national development, describing it as a centre for moral formation, social cohesion, and community advancement.

Mr Afriyie-Ankrah acknowledged the significant contributions of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church to education, healthcare, and peacebuilding across the country, and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with faith-based institutions.

“At a time when the world faces increasing uncertainty, the need for value-driven leadership has never been more critical,” he said.

He urged the youth to draw inspiration from Rev Attu’s life of faith, humility, and service, stressing that Ghana’s future would depend on leaders guided by purpose and integrity.

Mr Afriyie-Ankrah also conveyed President Mahama’s assurance that the Government would continue working closely with religious bodies to promote peace, strengthen families, and advance national development.

The event brought together clergy, traditional authorities, family members, and members of the EP Church to honour Rev Attu’s three decades of ministry and community service.

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