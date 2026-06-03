Missing corpse from Oda Hospital morgue surfaces at Suhum

Members of the Bretuo family of Akyem Apaaso near Oda in the Eastern Region had a shock of their lives when they realised that the body they had been given at the morgue of the Oda Government Hospital and brought home for burial was not that of their relative.

They had to return the body to the morgue.

The hospital was also unable to find the body of their departed relative, 62-year-old Margaret Yaa Kyeraa, deposited at the morgue last month for burial on May 16, 2026.

One of the family members who wants to remain anonymous told The Mirror that a team of undertakers prepared the ground two weeks ago on a Friday evening, waiting for the arrival of the body for viewing before the burial.

The member said when a delegation brought the corpse from the mortuary some family members who critically inspected the body realised it was not Yaa Kyeraa, explaining that Yaa Kyeraa had a very low haircut, but the one brought for burial had braided hair.

On May 20, some relatives of the late Kyeraa informed this reporter that the missing body had been discovered at the morgue of the Suhum Government Hospital after investigations were conducted to determine whether her body had been mistakenly transferred there by people who had recently moved corpses from the Oda Government Hospital to Suhum.

They discovered that Kyeraa’s body had been taken to the morgue of the Suhum Government Hospital.

The family member said the widower who had flown from Gabon , the father of the deceased who had travelled from Asante Juaben in the Ashanti Region and a large number of relatives who came from Kumasi to Apaaso were highly disappointed by the unfortunate development.

When contacted, the Medical Superintendent of the Oda Government Hospital, Dr Kwabena Awuku, asked the reporter to hold on with the story until he made some enquiries and efforts to find the body and described the development as unfortunate. The efforts included bringing medical experts from the Korle Bu

Teaching Hospital to conduct a DNA test on the children of Kyeraa and the rejected corpse.

On Monday, May 18, 2026, the hospital management, led by Dr Awuku, met members of the bereaved family.

Through negotiations, family members at Suhum hired a hearse to convey the corpse of Kyeraa to the morgue of the Oda Government Hospital and took away that of their relative after inspecting it to ensure it was theirs.

Meanwhile, the bereaved family of Kyeraa have fixed June 13, 2026, for her burial and final funeral rites.

When The Mirror contacted Dr Awuku on the discovery of the corpse of Kyeraa at Suhum, he refused to confirm or deny it and asked the reporter to “go and contact the family members of Kyeraa.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.