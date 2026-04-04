Seven injured in Okanta road crash at Suhum

Audio By Carbonatix
Seven people sustained minor injuries in a road traffic crash at Okanta on Thursday, April 2, 2026, when a Honda Stepwagon (GW 5526-26) collided with a Kia Rhino (GW 2076-18). The vehicles suffered partial damage to their bumpers in the collision.
According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Suhum Municipal Fire Station was dispatched promptly, with a crew led by STNO I Antwi arriving at the scene at 11:14 a.m.
Emergency personnel assessed the situation and confirmed that there were no fatalities or trapped casualties. The team managed the scene efficiently and departed at 11:44 a.m., returning to the station at 12:12 p.m.
Authorities have stated that the cause of the crash remains under investigation, as traffic officials and the Ghana National Fire Service emphasise the importance of careful driving and adherence to road safety regulations to prevent similar incidents.
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