MoFFA condemns transportation of corpse on motorcycle in viral video

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  14 May 2026 2:08pm
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The Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency (MoFFA) has condemned the improper transportation of a deceased person captured in a viral social media video believed to have originated from the Oti Region.

In a press release dated May 11, 2026, the agency described the act as “unprofessional, undignified, and in clear violation of established public health and death care standards.”

The video, which has been circulating widely online, shows a corpse being transported on a motorcycle with the body tied to the back of the rider.

According to MoFFA, the handling and transportation of human remains must be carried out with the highest level of respect and in accordance with approved safety protocols.

The agency stressed that deceased persons should only be conveyed using a hearse or other approved vehicles specifically designed for transporting human remains.

MoFFA warned that the improper handling and transportation of corpses could pose serious public health risks, including exposure to infectious diseases, environmental contamination and threats to public safety.

The agency therefore urged funeral facilities, practitioners and members of the public to comply with regulations governing the handling, storage and transportation of dead bodies.

It also called on stakeholders within the death care industry to uphold professionalism, ethical conduct and respect for the dignity of the deceased at all times.

MoFFA disclosed that it is currently gathering information and collaborating with relevant authorities to investigate the incident.

“The Agency remains committed to ensuring that all practitioners uphold the sanctity and integrity of the profession,” the statement added.

MoFFA further reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public health, promoting professionalism within the death care industry and preserving the dignity of the deceased.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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