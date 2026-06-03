Ga East Assembly demolishes structures in waterways to curb flooding

The Ga East Municipal Assembly has begun demolishing structures built in waterways and drainage reservations as part of efforts to reduce flooding and protect lives and property during the rainy season.

The exercise, which is currently underway in parts of the municipality, forms part of a broader strategy to enforce planning regulations and improve the free flow of stormwater through major drainage channels.

Speaking to JoyNews correspondent Stephen Mensah, officials said hundreds of unauthorised structures erected in waterways and flood-prone areas have been identified and will be affected by the ongoing demolition exercise.

A National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) official involved in the operation said the affected area serves as a major convergence point for floodwater from surrounding communities, making it particularly vulnerable to flooding whenever there is heavy rainfall.

"The water is this one at the back. When it rains, the water rises and meets runoff coming from Madina towards this area," the official explained.

He noted that when water levels increase, nearby communities become inundated.

"You can see the level. The water rises to that point and floods all these areas. That is why we are carrying out this exercise," he said.

According to the official, removing structures obstructing the watercourse will help ensure the smooth passage of floodwater.

"We are doing this so that the water can move freely from the upper sections through the channel. All these areas get flooded, but people are still building here," he added.

Residents in the area acknowledged the persistent flooding challenges.

One resident said movement becomes difficult whenever the drains overflow.

"When the gutter overflows, the whole place gets flooded and we don't have anywhere to pass," he said.

Another resident attributed the worsening flooding situation to recent developments along the waterway.

"It was not like this before. But after the building was put up there, I realised that it was contributing to the flooding," she said.

The Assembly has warned that more unauthorised structures obstructing drainage channels will be pulled down in the coming days as authorities intensify efforts to mitigate flooding across the municipality.

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