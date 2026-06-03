Bagbin suspends Parliament sittings for anti-LGBTQ conference in Chamber

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has suspended sittings of Parliament for three days to allow the Parliamentary Chamber to be used for an African parliamentary conference focused on LGBTQ-related issues.

The event has brought together leaders of African parliaments in Ghana to discuss what organisers describe as external influence on African family values.

The conference is being held in the main debating chamber of Parliament and is expected to continue until the end of the week.

It comes at a time of heightened legislative activity across parts of Africa, with several countries advancing stricter laws on LGBTQ-related matters.

Ghana’s Parliament also recently passed its own anti-LGBTQ bill last Friday, intensifying regional and international debate on the issue, although the Speaker has appealed to Parliament to reconsider the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, which was passed on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Parliament is expected to resume sittings after the conclusion of the conference.

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