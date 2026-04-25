Armed police shut down Assemblies of God Church amid leadership dispute

Audio By Carbonatix
Armed personnel from the Ghana Police Service have shut down the Assemblies of God Church at Bohyen Adumanu in the Bantama Constituency of the Ashanti Region over leadership succession.
On Friday, April 24, 2026, officers from the Kumasi Central Police Command locked all entrances to the church and posted a notice on the premises.
The notice read: “The church is temporarily closed down until further notice.”
The closure is reportedly linked to an internal leadership dispute following the retirement of the church’s head pastor, Rev. Yaw Manu.
In an interview with Adom News, Michael Gyasi, the church’s Youth Organiser and Mission Director, said congregants had endorsed Rev. Bismarck Opoku to succeed Rev. Manu. However, the decision was rejected by the church’s national leadership, which intends to appoint a different pastor.
"Last week, officials from the Assemblies of God headquarters informed the congregation that a new lead pastor would be appointed in two weeks and announced the dissolution of the local board. The members were told that refusal to accept the new lead pastor would result in the church’s closure," Gyasi said.
"The new pastor hasn’t even arrived yet, but we woke up this morning to find the church compound surrounded by armed police. They had locked all the doors and said they were acting on orders from our church leadership,” he added.
He said the congregation has tried to reach out to their leadership to verify the security personnel’s claims but has not received any response.
Despite the police action, aggrieved members insist they will hold their regular Sunday service.
“We are fully prepared to have our church service this Sunday, no matter the situation,” Gyasi said.
The Ghana Police Service has not yet issued an official statement explaining the reason for the closure.
Latest Stories
-
‘Statesmanship over partisanship’ – Sam Jonah hails Otumfuo for honouring Kufuor, Mahama and Akufo-Addo
53 minutes
-
China car giant BYD says it can thrive without US
2 hours
-
Armed police shut down Assemblies of God Church amid leadership dispute
3 hours
-
Asantehene honours Mahama, Kufuor, Akufo-Addo and others with gold coins at his 27th anniversary gala
3 hours
-
Alleged student rape and extortion did not occur on campus – KNUST replies
4 hours
-
23-year-old man jailed 7 years for defiling 12-year-old girl
4 hours
-
Assin Fosu Assembly commends Zoomlion’s waste collection efficiency
4 hours
-
Prime Insight to spotlight LGBTQI+ Bill debate and Black Stars campaign this Saturday
5 hours
-
Newsfile to tackle S.A. xenophobia, galamsey, mine tensions and dumsor this Saturday
5 hours
-
Ernest Chemists supports Ghana Prisons Service as medicine shortage deepens healthcare crisis
5 hours
-
3 Ghanaians win prestigious award for ‘Best Responsible AI Implementation’ in the world
5 hours
-
Ghana’s economy stabilising, open for big business again – Mahama to business leaders
5 hours
-
MTN hosts wealth and wellbeing masterclass to drive financial literacy and sustainable success
5 hours
-
CEO Network Ghana pushes ‘global champions’ strategy to transform Ghana’s economy
6 hours
-
Real Madrid title hopes fading after Betis draw
7 hours