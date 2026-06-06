Suspect to be arraigned on June 8 – GHS condemns midwife assault

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has strongly condemned the physical assault of a midwife at the Community 22 Polyclinic in Tema, describing the incident as an unacceptable attack on a healthcare professional who was performing her lawful duties.

The alleged assault, which occurred on June 2, 2026, involved a relative of a patient who reportedly attacked and manhandled the midwife while she was enforcing the facility's visiting hours policy.

The incident, which has generated widespread public concern following the circulation of a video on social media, has reignited discussions about the safety and security of healthcare workers across the country.

In a statement issued by the Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate, the GHS said the attack was unprovoked and represented a disturbing act of violence against a frontline health worker dedicated to providing care to patients.

"The staff member, a midwife, was attacked by a patient's family member while enforcing the facility's visiting hours policy. The attack was unprovoked," the statement said.

The Regional Health Directorate expressed solidarity with the victim and health workers across the region, stressing that no healthcare professional should be subjected to intimidation, abuse or physical assault while discharging their responsibilities.

"We stand firmly behind the affected midwife and every member of staff across our facilities. They come to work to serve the public, and they must be able to do so without fear of physical harm," the statement added.

Arrest and prosecution

The Ghana Health Service confirmed that swift intervention by the Ghana Police Service helped restore calm at the facility and led to the arrest of the individual alleged to have carried out the attack.

According to the statement, the suspect is expected to be arraigned before court on June 8, 2026.

The assault comes at a time when health sector stakeholders are advocating enhanced security measures at hospitals, clinics and polyclinics to ensure safe working conditions for healthcare personnel.

The incident has also attracted the attention of the Ministry of Health, which recently dispatched a six-member delegation to visit the assaulted midwife and express the government's support.

The delegation, acting on the instructions of the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, conveyed the ministry's concern over the attack and reassured the victim that the government would continue to support her as investigations proceed.

The ministry further reiterated its commitment to protecting healthcare workers and ensuring that acts of violence against medical personnel are not tolerated.

Proper channels

The Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate used the occasion to remind members of the public that concerns regarding healthcare delivery should be addressed through established complaint-resolution mechanisms rather than through confrontational behaviour.

It pointed to the Client Service Desks established in health facilities nationwide as the appropriate channels for handling grievances and complaints.

According to the Directorate, the desks are mandated to receive complaints, facilitate investigations and escalate issues to higher authorities when necessary.

"Per the directive of the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, all grievances must be channelled to the Client Service Desk, which is present in every Ghana Health Service facility," the statement explained.

Health sector observers say the attack highlights the increasing vulnerability of healthcare workers who often operate under demanding conditions while serving large numbers of patients.

Medical practitioners have repeatedly warned that violence against healthcare workers not only affects staff morale but can also disrupt healthcare delivery and compromise patient care.

The Community 22 incident has therefore renewed calls for stricter enforcement of laws protecting healthcare workers, improved security presence at health facilities and greater public education on patient-health worker relations.

Commitment to quality healthcare

Despite the unfortunate incident, the Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate reaffirmed its commitment to delivering quality healthcare services to residents of the region.

It also appealed to patients and their relatives to treat healthcare workers with dignity and respect, emphasizing that hospitals and clinics must remain safe environments for both patients and staff.

"Violence against health workers will not be tolerated," the statement stressed, urging the public to support efforts aimed at maintaining peace and professionalism within healthcare facilities.

The assault has become one of the most widely discussed incidents involving healthcare worker safety this year and is expected to further shape national conversations on workplace protection within Ghana's health sector.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.