Court did not encourage reconciliation in Nyinahin SHS assault case — Judicial Service

The Judicial Service has moved to dispel what it describes as widespread misinformation surrounding the handling of a high-profile assault case involving a teacher and a female student at Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School, insisting that the presiding magistrate neither encouraged reconciliation nor advised the parties to settle the matter outside court.

The clarification follows public criticism and intense social media debate after reports emerged suggesting that the court had encouraged an amicable resolution between the accused teacher and the student following a physical confrontation that attracted national attention.

In a statement issued on June 12, the Judicial Secretary, Mr Musah Ahmed, said an internal review of proceedings at the Nkawie District Court revealed that the claims being circulated were inaccurate and unsupported by the official court record.

The case, which generated widespread public outrage after a video showing an altercation between teacher Eric Buernortey Apaflo and a female student surfaced online, had been brought before the court after investigations by the police.

However, according to the Judicial Service, events that unfolded in court differed significantly from accounts that later appeared in sections of the media and on social media platforms.

Mr Ahmed explained that concerns over the portrayal of the magistrate's conduct prompted him to order a review of the proceedings to establish the facts and protect the integrity of the judicial process.

The review, he said, confirmed that the matter, registered as Case No. ASH/NK/CC/D4/120/2026, came before the court with the accused represented by lawyer Melody Christian, while Assistant Superintendent of Police Frank Acheampong appeared for the prosecution.

“Upon the commencement of proceedings, the prosecutor informed the court that he was acting under instructions from his superiors to withdraw the case,” Mr Ahmed stated.

Following that request, the court struck out the case and discharged the accused person.

The Judicial Secretary stressed that the proceedings ended at that stage and did not advance to the point where the accused was formally called upon to answer the charge.

“It is important to note that no charge was read, nor was a plea taken,” the Judicial Secretary said. “Therefore, the allegation that the trial Judge advised the parties to reconcile their differences is categorically false and not reflective of the court’s actions on that day.”

According to the Judicial Service, both the official record of proceedings and the handwritten notes of the magistrate support the account that the matter was withdrawn at the instance of the prosecution and not terminated as a result of any recommendation from the court.

The statement further maintained that the magistrate exercised the powers available under the law appropriately and acted strictly within established judicial procedures.

The Judicial Service noted that public confidence in the justice delivery system depends on accurate reporting of court proceedings and cautioned against the dissemination of unverified claims capable of undermining public trust in the judiciary.

“The integrity of our judicial system depends on fair representation of its proceedings, and it is our duty as members of the Judiciary, the Judicial Service and the Judicial Council to uphold this standard,” Mr Ahmed said.

The assault case attracted significant public interest after footage of the confrontation between the teacher and student circulated widely on social media, sparking debate over discipline, student welfare and appropriate conduct within educational institutions.

The latest clarification by the Judicial Service is expected to reignite discussions over the circumstances that led to the withdrawal of the case, while also drawing attention to the need for accuracy in reporting judicial proceedings and the importance of relying on official court records in matters of public interest.

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