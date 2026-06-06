Teachers suspend strike over assault after assurances from Western Regional Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The three teacher unions in the Western Region have suspended their industrial action over the assault of teachers at Adiewoso M/A Basic School in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.
The decision follows a meeting between the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-GH), and the Western Regional Minister, held on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.
The unions had embarked on a series of industrial actions in solidarity with three teachers and the husband of a female teacher who were allegedly assaulted by armed military personnel at the Adiewoso M/A Basic School on April 30, 2026.
Initially, the unions declared a sit-down strike accompanied by the wearing of red armbands in schools. The action later escalated into a full-scale strike after concerns outlined in a petition to authorities were not addressed.
Addressing the media, the unions said the Regional Minister offered an unreserved apology on behalf of the military to the affected teachers and assured them that a similar incident would not occur again.
According to the unions, the Minister also pledged to facilitate a compensation package for the affected teachers and appealed for more time, up to June 30, 2026, to ensure the process is completed.
“The Regional Minister therefore pleaded with leadership of the unions in the Western Region to call off the strike while we wait for the compensation package,” the statement noted.
The unions further disclosed that the decision to suspend the strike was influenced by measures already taken by the Ghana Education Service through the Regional Director of Education.
These measures include the provision of counselling services to the affected teachers, directives for the Municipal Director of Education to expunge a write-up related to the matter from official records, and arrangements to allow the affected teachers to apply for transfers to locations of their choice.
“In light of the assurances given and the plea by the Regional Minister and the actions already taken by the Regional Director of Education, we have agreed to suspend the strike action,” the unions stated.
The suspension takes effect from Monday, June 8, 2026, with all teachers in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality directed to resume work on the same day.
The unions expressed appreciation to teachers for their cooperation and solidarity throughout the industrial action and also acknowledged the support of the national leadership of the pre-tertiary teacher unions.
They further thanked stakeholders who contributed to efforts to resolve the impasse and commended the media for highlighting the concerns of the affected teachers.
The industrial action had disrupted teaching and learning in several public basic schools within the municipality, affecting thousands of pupils.
The unions say they will continue to monitor developments regarding the compensation package and other commitments made to ensure justice for the affected teachers.
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