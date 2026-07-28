Gov’t plans new teacher university to transform education training

Audio By Carbonatix
The government is considering the establishment of a National Teacher University that will bring all 48 public colleges of education under a single university system as part of efforts to strengthen teacher education and improve the quality of training for educators across the country.
Under the proposal, the existing colleges of education would become constituent colleges of the new university, creating a unified structure for teacher education.
The government believes the move will enhance academic standards, improve coordination among the colleges and provide a stronger institutional framework for teacher training.
The proposed university forms part of a broader plan to expand access to higher education and promote research and innovation across the country.
The government also intends to establish institutions of higher learning in regional capitals while exploring opportunities to expand existing tertiary institutions to meet growing demand.
As part of these efforts, plans are underway to support the expansion of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) campus at Kenyase.
The government has proposed a GH¢100 million allocation through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) in the 2027 funding formula to facilitate the campus's take-off and its eventual development into a fully-fledged university.
The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, disclosed this in an interview on Channel One TV on Monday, July 27.
He said the government is considering Peki as the possible location for the National Teacher University, adding that President John Dramani Mahama has tasked him with establishing the Amoako Nuama Committee to develop recommendations for the creation of additional public universities.
"We are now carefully examining the establishment of a National Teacher University. We are looking at Peki to make all the 48 colleges as part of it. This will be a dedicated teacher university, with all the other teacher colleges becoming constituent colleges at the university," he said.
Mr Iddrisu added that the government would await the committee's report before taking a final decision on the establishment of new universities.
He also disclosed that he had directed the Administrator of GETFund to make provision for a GH¢100 million allocation in the 2027 funding formula to support the Kenyase campus, with the long-term objective of expanding it into a new public university.
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