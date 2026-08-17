Unite the region and deliver victory in 2028 – Dr. Bawumia to new Greater Accra NPP executives

Newly elected Greater Accra New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, has received his first major directive from party flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: to unite the region and deliver victory in 2028.

Dr. Bawumia hosted Dr. Okoe Boye and his full executive team on a courtesy call on Sunday, a day after they were elected on Saturday August 15, 2026.

In his address, Dr. Bawumia warned against leaving talents "at home or in the capital," saying the party needs everyone on board.

"There's a lot of work ahead of us. And we are going to do that work in unity. If we are united, I'm telling you, we will win 2028," said the NPP flagbearer.

"The election is over, you've had competitors, let us come together. The real election is 2028 let's put everybody's talents to use. We must use everybody's talents."

The former Vice President also assured both the new executives and those who contested Saturday's election and couldn't make it that he's ready to warmly work with all to ensure victory for the party.

Dr. Okoe Boye, reacting to his win earlier, had said the main objective of the executives is to make Bawumia President and he reiterated his team's desire and commitment to the party's flagbearer.

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