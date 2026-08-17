National | Politics

Unite the region and deliver victory in 2028 – Dr. Bawumia to new Greater Accra NPP executives

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  17 August 2026 11:42am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Newly elected Greater Accra New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, has received his first major directive from party flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: to unite the region and deliver victory in 2028.

Dr. Bawumia hosted Dr. Okoe Boye and his full executive team on a courtesy call on Sunday, a day after they were elected on Saturday August 15, 2026.

In his address, Dr. Bawumia warned against leaving talents "at home or in the capital," saying the party needs everyone on board.

"There's a lot of work ahead of us. And we are going to do that work in unity. If we are united, I'm telling you, we will win 2028," said the NPP flagbearer.

"The election is over, you've had competitors, let us come together. The real election is 2028 let's put everybody's talents to use. We must use everybody's talents."

The former Vice President also assured both the new executives and those who contested Saturday's election and couldn't make it that he's ready to warmly work with all to ensure victory for the party.

Dr. Okoe Boye, reacting to his win earlier, had said the main objective of the executives is to make Bawumia President and he reiterated his team's desire and commitment to the party's flagbearer.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group