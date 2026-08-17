National | Top Story

‘GoldBod is a very big scandal awaiting us’ – Afenyo-Markin

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  17 August 2026 11:48am
Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has warned that the operations of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) could become a major scandal, urging the institution to exercise caution in its activities.

The Effutu MP suggested that there were aspects of GoldBod’s operations that were not publicly known and cautioned its management against taking its current position for granted.

“GoldBod is a very big scandal awaiting us. There are things we know that they don’t know. They should be careful,” Mr Afenyo-Markin warned.

His comments come amid revelations contained in an International Monetary Fund (IMF) report about some losses incurred under the Bank of Ghana’s Domestic Gold Purchase Programme, which is implemented through GoldBod.

Read Also: GoldBod has not made GH₵1.7bn loss – Prof Ebo Turkson

The IMF Country Report No. 26/213 indicates that losses from the programme in 2025 were significantly higher than the US$214 million figure previously reported.

According to the IMF, the substantial expansion of the programme during 2025 resulted in losses exceeding US$1.7 billion, equivalent to about 1.5% of Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Minority Leader’s warning comes against the backdrop of growing scrutiny of GoldBod’s operations and the financial implications of the gold purchasing programme by his caucus.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group