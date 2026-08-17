Defence Ministry welcomes Kenneth Gilbert Adjei as new Defence Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Defence has formally welcomed Kenneth Gilbert Adjei as the new Minister for Defence following his assumption of office.
A Guard of Honour was mounted on Monday as part of activities to officially receive the Minister on his first day at the Ministry.
Mr Adjei subsequently interacted with management and staff, including Chief Director Emmanuel Kartey, Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General William Agyapong, and the various Service Chiefs.
The engagement offered the new Minister an opportunity to familiarise himself with key officials and personnel as he begins his tenure.
The Ministry said the reception demonstrated its readiness to work with Mr Adjei to advance the mandate of the institution and strengthen collaboration between its civilian and military leadership.
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