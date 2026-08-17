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Fire destroys ICT lab at Gushegu Midwifery Training School, threatens licensure exams

Source: Martina Bugri  
  17 August 2026 11:46am
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An ICT laboratory at the Gushegu Midwifery Training School was gutted by fire early Monday morning, halting academic work at the facility that serves as the school’s main center for online external examinations.

The block, which housed several computers as well as administrative offices and a staff common room, was described by school officials as a critical facility for the institution.

Municipal Chief Executive Abdul Hafiz Adam, who was at the scene, said the blaze began around dawn and spread quickly.

"The fire started around 6 a.m. and destroyed the entire block," Mr Adam told Myjoyonline.

He said the municipality does not have a fire service stationed and had to request assistance from Yendi, about 40 miles away. By the time crews arrived, the building was already lost.

Mr Adam said firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to other parts of the campus.

He thanked community members, staff and students for their efforts.

"We appreciate the community members, staff and students for the effort they put in stopping the fire before the arrival of the fire service," Mr. Adam said.

The Municipal Chief Executive said most students were not on campus at the time, with only final-year students present. The destruction is expected to disrupt upcoming professional exams.

"This will affect the licensure examination that the students are expected to write because they cannot take the exams in the school," he said.

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