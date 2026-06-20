We expect sanctions for both teacher and student in Bole SHS misconduct case – Clement Apaak

Dr Clement Apaak — Deputy Education Minister

Deputy Minister for Education, Clement Apaak, has stated that sanctions should be imposed on both the teacher and the student involved in the alleged sexual misconduct case at Bole Senior High School, stressing that all parties must be held accountable under the rules governing Ghana’s education system.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, June 20, Dr Apaak said the Ghana Education Service (GES) had acted appropriately by condemning the incident and launching investigations into the matter.

He noted that disciplinary measures should be applied once the facts have been established.

The Deputy Minister's remarks follow the interdiction of a teacher at Bole Senior High School after a video allegedly depicting inappropriate conduct involving the teacher and a student surfaced on social media.

The GES has since initiated investigations and reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy on sexual misconduct involving staff and students.

Dr Apaak argued that while teachers bear a greater professional responsibility because of their position of authority, students also have an obligation to avoid situations that make them vulnerable to exploitation and to report inappropriate advances through the established channels available within schools.

“The Ghana Education Service has condemned it, and investigations are ongoing, and we expect that the sanctions will be applied for both the teacher and student because the student ought not to put herself in that situation to be exploited by the teacher, and the student also has the mandate to report because we have systems as and when teachers make advances,” he said.

He emphasised that the education sector has mechanisms in place to protect students and address complaints of misconduct, adding that strict enforcement of disciplinary measures is necessary to safeguard the integrity of schools and reinforce professional standards among educators while ensuring students are aware of their rights and responsibilities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.