Education Ministry urges police to intensify search for fugitive Bole SHS teacher

The Ministry of Education has called on the Ghana Police Service to intensify efforts to locate, arrest and prosecute an interdicted teacher of Bole Senior High School who remains on the run weeks after a nationwide manhunt was announced.

The teacher has been accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with a student at the school’s science laboratory.

The incident sparked widespread public condemnation and prompted the police to declare the teacher wanted while investigations continue.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Clement Abas Apaak, and issued on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, the Ministry expressed concern that the teacher had yet to be apprehended despite the gravity of the allegations against him and the widespread public attention the case has attracted.

The Ministry said reports that the suspect recently granted a media interview in which he claimed that his conduct was unintentional should provide investigators with fresh leads to facilitate his arrest.

"We have taken note of reports suggesting that the fugitive teacher recently granted an interview in which he claimed his conduct was unintentional. Indeed, the emergence of a statement attributed to him, asking for a transfer to a village school, should be enough of a clue for the police to track him down," the statement said.

The Ministry further urged investigators to leverage digital tracking tools and engage the media outlet that carried the interview to help establish the suspect's whereabouts.

"We therefore believe that with intensified efforts, including digital tracking and contacting the source, which reported his flimsy excuse, could prove useful in locating him," it added.

The Ministry maintained that available evidence contradicted the teacher's claim that his actions were not deliberate.

"We are determined to see the erring teacher arrested urgently because information available to us indicates that contrary to what he claimed in his recent interview, his unprofessional conduct was deliberate and intentional," it stated.

The Ministry of Education further alleged that additional videos had emerged showing the same teacher engaging in similar inappropriate conduct with other female students.

"In fact, we have seen other videos of the same teacher engaged in similar inappropriate behaviour with other girls we believe are also students. Based on what we know so far, we believe that the now disgraced and interdicted teacher used his privileged position as a teacher to exploit vulnerable female students," the Ministry said.

The statement recalled that the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, had already described the incident as wholly unacceptable.

"The Minister for Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu has accurately described the incident at Bole Senior High School as unacceptable, shameful, and inconsistent with the values and standards expected of members of the teaching profession."

The Ministry said it had confidence in the investigative capabilities of the Ghana Police Service and expressed the hope that the suspect would soon be arrested.

"It will be a disappointment if the Ghana Police Service, in whom we have so much confidence, is unable to track him down, knowing its impressive abilities and enviable record in grabbing perpetrators of crimes."

It also appealed to members of the public with credible information about the teacher's whereabouts to report to the police or the ministry.

Beyond the Bole SHS incident, the Ministry expressed concern over what it described as increasing cases of indiscipline involving teachers, heads of schools and students across the country's educational institutions.

According to the statement, such incidents undermine teaching and learning, erode public confidence in schools and threaten efforts to maintain safe and disciplined learning environments.

It said the Minister for Education had directed the Ghana Education Service (GES) to enforce disciplinary measures against misconduct in pre-tertiary institutions.

"The Minister for Education has empowered and directed the Ghana Education Service (GES) to take firm and decisive action against all forms of misconduct in our Pre-tertiary institutions. Acts that fall below acceptable standards of professional and student conduct will attract appropriate sanctions in accordance with existing laws and regulations."

The Ministry stressed that discipline remained central to the delivery of quality education.

"The Ministry reiterates that discipline remains a cornerstone of quality education and that there must be clear consequences for actions that violate established rules and ethical standards."

As part of broader efforts to address the issue, the Ministry announced plans to convene a national dialogue on school discipline.

It said the forum would bring together key stakeholders in the education sector to discuss practical and sustainable strategies for tackling growing indiscipline in schools nationwide.

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