Teacher in viral Bole SHS video reportedly on the run; Education Ministry seeks public assistance

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Education has appealed to the public to assist security agencies in locating a teacher of Bole Senior High School who has reportedly gone into hiding following the circulation of a viral video allegedly showing him engaged in sexual misconduct with a student in the school's science laboratory.
The Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Clement Apaak, said the Ministry is treating the matter with urgency and has activated processes to ensure the teacher is held accountable.
According to him, preliminary checks indicate that the teacher is currently evading authorities, while law enforcement agencies continue efforts to track him down.
“Our checks indicate that the teacher has gone into hiding. We know that law enforcement is also playing its part, and he is being sought after. If Ghanaians can assist law enforcement to apprehend him, it would be very helpful,” Dr Apaak said.
He stressed that the Ministry is determined to ensure the teacher faces both legal consequences and the disciplinary processes of the Ghana Education Service (GES) if the allegations are substantiated.
The case has sparked widespread public concern following the emergence of the video on social media, prompting calls for swift action from education authorities and child protection advocates.
Dr Apaak reiterated the government's commitment to protecting students and maintaining discipline within educational institutions, noting that misconduct involving learners would not be tolerated.
He spoke on Eyewitness News.
The Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service have assured the public that investigations are ongoing and that appropriate action will be taken once all the facts surrounding the incident have been established.
The incident has renewed concerns about student safety in schools and the need for stronger safeguards to protect learners from abuse and exploitation within educational environments.
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