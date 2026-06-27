Gov’t pushes TVET curriculum reforms to equip students for changing job market

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has called for a comprehensive review of Ghana's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) curriculum to equip students with digital, entrepreneurial, and green skills needed for the country's evolving labour market.

Speaking at the commissioning of a newly constructed 48 beds girls' dormitory at St. Paul Technical Institute in Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region on Wednesday, 17th June, 2026, the Minister reaffirmed government's commitment to strengthening TVET as a key pillar of Ghana's industrialisation agenda.

According to Mr. Iddrisu, the rapid transformation of the global economy requires a modern TVET curriculum that prepares graduates not only for employment but also for innovation, entrepreneurship, and emerging industries.

He urged the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) to review existing training programmes to align them with current industry demands and technological advancements.

“Renew and revise your curriculum accordingly to incorporate digital literacy, green technology and sustainable policies into the TVET curriculum; if it already exists, enhance or elevate it for these young ones," he remarked.

The Director-General of the Ghana TVET Service, Dr. Eric Kofi Adzroe, described the new facility as a significant investment that will improve access to quality technical education for female students.

He noted that increasing accommodation capacity is expected to encourage more girls to pursue technical and vocational education while helping bridge gender disparities within the sector.

“This facility represents a practical and timely investment in expanding access to technical and vocational education and training, particularly for female trainees," he explained.

"The 84-bed girls' dormitory sits on a collective commitment to girls' inclusivity in TVET

It reflects our collective commitment to improving learning conditions, training inclusion and ensuring that opportunities in TVET are not limited by circumstances."

The project received support from the German Government as part of its longstanding partnership with Ghana to strengthen skills development and technical education.

Representing the German Ambassador to Ghana, Policy Advisor and Portfolio Coordinator for Development Cooperation at the German Embassy, Chantel Lahmer, said the dormitory reflects a deliberate effort to remove barriers that continue to prevent many girls from accessing technical education.

She emphasised that investing in girls' education is critical to building an inclusive workforce capable of driving sustainable economic development.

Stakeholders at the ceremony described the project as a major step towards improving gender equity in Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

They believe that expanding infrastructure alongside curriculum reforms will not only increase enrolment but also improve learning outcomes and produce a skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of Ghana's changing economy.

The commissioning of the facility underscores the government's broader ambition to reposition TVET as an attractive pathway for skills development, job creation, and national industrial transformation.

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