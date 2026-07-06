Students Loan Trust Fund urges applicants to complete loan process before July 15

The Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) has announced that applications for its Regular Students Loan and Students Loan Plus schemes for the 2025/2026 academic year will close on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

The Fund is urging all tertiary students who have started the application process to complete and submit their applications before the deadline to avoid missing out on financial support.

In a statement issued on July 6, the SLTF explained that the application portal would be closed to facilitate the timely completion of loan disbursements for the 2025/2026 academic year and enable preparations for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The Fund advised applicants at various stages of the process to finalise their submissions promptly.

According to the SLTF, it has so far disbursed GHS170,493,187.50 under the Regular Students Loan scheme to 47,988 beneficiaries.

It also announced that an additional GHS17,205,184.13 had been paid under the Students Loan Plus initiative to 1,426 students, including 610 law students, as full fee-coverage loans disbursed directly to their respective tertiary institutions.

The Fund said the latest disbursement figures demonstrate its continued commitment to expanding access to tertiary education financing across Ghana.

It further encouraged prospective beneficiaries who are yet to complete their applications to do so early to ensure smooth processing and avoid possible last-minute congestion on the application portal.

The statement, signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Students Loan Trust Fund, Dr. Saajida Shiraz, reaffirmed the Fund’s commitment to providing timely financial support to Ghanaian tertiary students.

The SLTF advised applicants seeking further information or assistance to visit the nearest zonal office or contact the Fund through its official communication channels.

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