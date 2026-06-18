Over 312,000 students benefit from ‘No Fee Stress’ policy at cost of GHS888.8m – Haruna Iddrisu

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has disclosed that a total of 312,448 students have benefited from the government’s “No Fee Stress” policy across the 2024 and 2025 academic years, at a total cost of GHS 888.8 million.

He disclosed on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, June 18, outlining the breakdown of beneficiaries under the policy and other related interventions aimed at expanding access to tertiary education.

“Speaker, the new academic fee policy 2024–25 academic year, 152,698 validated first-year students benefited at a cost of GHS 399,374,727,” he said.

He added that in the 2025 academic year, “ongoing 159,750 students have benefited so far for GHS 489,456,427.”

According to him, “312,448 students have been assisted under the new fee stress at a total cost of GHS 888,831,000.”

Mr Iddrisu stressed that the policy is designed to support young people seeking access to higher education, noting that the government’s approach remains focused on access, relevance and quality.

“Mr Speaker, this is what we have done to support young people desirous of accessing tertiary education. Our policy remains access, relevance, and quality,” he stated.

He further announced additional support for persons with disabilities under a free tertiary education initiative.

“For free tertiary education for persons with disabilities, 2025–2026 academic year, 1,530 persons with disabilities received full fee and residential coverage at a total amount of GHS 9,837,000,” he said.

Mr Iddrisu also highlighted reforms in legal education financing, indicating that the government is demystifying access to legal training.

“I am happy to announce that under this government, we are demystifying legal education. And therefore, students pursuing law and professional law can now apply for the Student Loan Trust Plus,” he said.

He added that “1,332 students receive full fee coverage loans paid directly to their institutions. This includes 610 students from the Ghana School of Law, the first of its kind, Mr Speaker.”

Explaining the broader structure of the initiative, he noted: “The new fee stress initiative has several components. They include the new academic fees policy that I have explained to mitigate the financial burden.”

Mr Iddrisu described the policy as a major social intervention aimed at widening access to tertiary education, while responding to concerns about the cost of higher education.

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