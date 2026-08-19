Private hostels are not exempt from rent control laws – Acting Rent Commissioner

Audio By Carbonatix
The Acting Rent Commissioner, Frederick Opoku, has maintained that the Rent Control Department has jurisdiction over private buildings and premises across Ghana, except state-owned facilities.
Mr Opoku said the authority was derived from Section 1 of the Rent Control Act, 1963 (Act 220), which mandates the department to regulate rent-related matters involving private premises.
He clarified on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, during a heated discussion with the Chairman of the Hostel Owners Association, Bishop Owusu-Bi.
Bishop Owusu-Bi had challenged the department’s authority to regulate hostel operators, arguing that even though the Rent Control Department had jurisdiction over their businesses, the approach by Mr Opoku is unacceptable.
Mr Opoku, however, insisted that the law was clear on the department’s mandate and that hostel operators were not exempt from rent control regulations.
"I will let the association understand today that the Rent Control has jurisdiction over all premises in Ghana, and that is stated clearly by an Act of Parliament. That tells you the mandate of the Rent Control, which hostel operators are not exempted from.
The only place which dont have jurisdiction over is government-owned properties. Properties which government is a landlord, apart from that, every premise in this country is being regulated, and it must be regulated by the Act," he said.
"Private hostels are not outside the law simply because they are investors; they should take note," he added.
The disagreement comes amid intensified efforts by the Rent Control Department to regulate hostel fees and address concerns over alleged excessive charges and other practices affecting students and tenants.
The department has recently announced measures to enforce rent regulations, including requiring landlords and hostel operators to obtain rent cards and warning against unlawful rent increases.
Latest Stories
-
AMA orders aboboyaa, tricycles to install reflectors, avoid major highways
5 minutes
-
GACC flags persistent corruption risks despite progress in 2025
13 minutes
-
Stalled reforms, funding gaps weakening Ghana’s anti-corruption fight – GACC
14 minutes
-
Mahama deserves praise for creating Youth Development Ministry – Osman Ayariga
18 minutes
-
Shea butter industry losing millions to raw shea nut to exports – Shea Butter Employers Association
19 minutes
-
Youth health and wellbeing must remain central to national development – Osman Ayariga
20 minutes
-
‘I’ll have onerous bail terms in your brain’ – Sammy Gyamfi fires back at Afenyo-Markin
26 minutes
-
Education Minister calls for urgent focus on basic education as infrastructure gaps persist
26 minutes
-
Audit Service recovers GH¢24.95m in unearned salaries, irregular payments – GACC
33 minutes
-
Nobody is saying there haven’t been losses, but be factual about it – Sammy Gyamfi to critics
35 minutes
-
Santasi commercial drivers park vehicles to protest arrests over GH¢1 fare increase
45 minutes
-
Ghana’s anti-corruption gains threatened by weak enforcement, funding gaps – GACC
45 minutes
-
Kontomire has higher nutritional value than spinach, broccoli – Dietician
47 minutes
-
OSP saves GH¢5.73bn, secures seven convictions in 2025 – GACC
47 minutes
-
GoldBod did not cause BoG’s $1.7bn loss – Sammy Gyamfi challenges IMF claims
53 minutes