Rent Control targets universities in crackdown on exorbitant hostel fees

The Rent Control Department has announced a nationwide compliance exercise targeting hostel operators across Ghana’s tertiary institutions, following growing concerns over alleged exploitative pricing, excessive advance rent demands, and arbitrary increases in accommodation fees.

The move comes after a formal petition from the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) dated April 23, 2026, urging authorities to intervene and enforce the Rent Act, 1963 (Act 220), amid rising complaints about hostel costs in university communities.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku said the Department will begin direct inspections on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, starting with selected universities in Accra, including the University of Ghana, the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), and Wisconsin International University College.

Mr Opoku acknowledged that the issues raised fall squarely within its regulatory mandate and require urgent attention.

“The concerns raised, particularly on arbitrary pricing, excessive advance rent demands, and non-compliance with tenancy procedures, are of significant public interest and fall within the regulatory scope of the Rent Act,” it stated.

He explained that the exercise is aimed at verifying the complaints raised by students and gathering firsthand evidence from the ground.

“At this stage, what we have are allegations, and we must treat them as such until we establish the facts,” he said. “That is why we are going into the institutions ourselves to engage both students and hostel operators and see the true situation.”

Mr Opoku added that if the investigations confirm the claims of overpricing and unfair rent practices, the Department will take firm action, including summoning hostel management and operators for sanctions.

He also indicated that the Ministry of Education, led by Haruna Iddrisu, would be engaged to support broader interventions, including possible measures to reduce hostel fees where necessary.

“We will not hesitate to escalate the matter. If the findings confirm violations, we will summon the operators and also petition the Minister of Education to step in to ensure corrective action, including possible reductions,” he noted.

As part of the wider enforcement plan, the Rent Control Department, in an earlier statement, said it will roll out inspections across major tertiary education zones nationwide to ensure compliance with legal rent procedures, especially on advance payments.

Officials have reminded landlords and hostel operators that the law places strict limits on advance rent collection, warning that breaches will attract sanctions, including prosecution.

“Landlords and hostel operators are hereby reminded that the law restricts the collection of advance rent beyond permissible limits. Any violation will attract sanctions, including prosecution under Act 220,” the Department cautioned.

Beyond enforcement, the Department says it will develop standardised guidelines for hostel pricing and tenancy agreements in collaboration with stakeholders such as student bodies, universities, and property owners.

It also plans to convene a national stakeholder dialogue to address long-term reforms in the student housing sector, while introducing a dedicated complaints system to protect students who report abuses.

The Department further urged all hostel operators to regularise their operations, stressing that ignorance of the law will not be accepted as a defence.

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