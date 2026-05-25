Sacrifice and solidarity: National Chief Imam rallies humanity for peace ahead of Eid-Al-Adha

National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The National Chief Imam, Shaikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has extended a warm message of peace, love, and reconciliation to the Muslim Ummah and the global community ahead of the upcoming Eid-Al-Adha celebrations.

In an official statement issued by his secretariat on Monday, 25 May 2026, the revered Islamic leader confirmed that the sacred festival of sacrifice will fall on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

The statement, signed and released by Dr Abubakari Mohammed Marzuq Azindoo, Personal Assistant to the National Chief Imam, prayed for a peaceful, blessed, and reflective Eid holiday for all Ghanaians.

The Grand Imam’s message comes at a time when the world is grappling with complex, multi-dimensional socioeconomic and geopolitical crises.

Shaikh Sharubutu urged humanity to look beyond the mere festivities of the season and embrace the deeper spiritual virtues of compromise, mutual sacrifice, and moral uprightness.

Reflecting on the theological foundations of the festival, His Eminence observed that Eid-Al-Adha offers an invaluable annual opportunity for believers to actively reaffirm their faith in the Almighty Allah.

He reminded the public that spiritual rituals are meaningless without a corresponding transformation of character.

Citing Quran Chapter 22, verse 37, the Chief Imam emphasised that the Almighty God is not interested in the mere flesh and blood of the animals sacrificed during the holiday. Rather, the divine focus rests entirely on a believer's commitment to piety.

“The virtues of the Eid are fruitless unless they have the capacity to guarantee attitudinal cleansing and moral ascendancy in our society,” the Chief Imam explained.

He added that the current state of world affairs demands an urgent behavioural change, calling on individuals to deliberately pivot from negativity to positivity in the supreme interest of continuous human development.

He further described Eid-Al-Adha as the ultimate moral basis for interfaith harmony, particularly among the historical Abrahamic fraternity.

Justifying his assertion, Shaikh Sharubutu pointed to the Divine Order given to Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son Ishmael, an epochal event that marks the very genesis of Eid-Al-Adha. He noted that this historic event serves as a beautiful point of convergence for all three major Abrahamic religions: Islam, Christianity, and Judaism.

In a passionate appeal to leaders and followers of these major global faiths, the Grand Imam stated:

“In the darkness of socio-religious adversity, interfaith harmony serves as the light that brightens the path to prosperity.”

He challenged the religious family to regard the 2026 Eid as a fresh opportunity to reinforce mutual tolerance, calling it the primary cornerstone of national unity and global stability.

Turning his attention to international affairs, the prominent cleric expressed deep dismay at the myriad of existential threats currently confronting human dignity on the global stage. He spoke out strongly against what he described as a modern rise in "genocidal impunity" and "moral bankruptcy" across various hemispheres.

The Chief Imam called for an immediate, unconditional halt to ongoing atrocities, explicitly mentioning the war in Iran and various other structural conflict zones across the globe.

“We cannot surrender our God-given humanity to modern-day barbarity in the name of supremacy,” he cautioned sternly.

Concluding his message with a direct appeal to global authorities, the Chief Imam urged world leaders to comprehensively review the current global order to ensure that international relations prioritise right over might, unity over disunity, forgiveness over vindictiveness, reconciliation over aggression, and peace over violence.

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