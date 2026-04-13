‘Behind The Lens with Queen Liz’ explores polygamy in Islam and women’s rights

This week’s episode of Behind The Lens with Queen Liz delves into the subject of polygamy in Islam and its implications for women, as host Elizabeth Essuman engages Islamic scholar UTI Dawah in a wide-ranging discussion.

The episode examines the concept of marriage within Islam, describing it as a sacred institution grounded in clear objectives, often realised through monogamy. However, it also addresses circumstances under which polygamy is permitted, emphasising that such arrangements are conditional on justice, fairness and a strong sense of God-consciousness (Taqwa).

According to the discussion, the notion that Islam permits polygamy as a means for men to satisfy personal desires is a misconception. Instead, the practice is presented as a regulated provision intended to address specific social and personal situations.

The programme further explores broader questions around women’s rights in religious traditions, contrasting Islamic marital principles with debates in other faith contexts. It highlights that Islamic teachings promote dignity, modesty and respect for women, while underscoring fairness and compassion as central pillars of marriage.

A key focus of the episode is the recurring question of gender equality, particularly why Islam permits men to marry up to four wives while women are not allowed multiple husbands. The discussion frames polygamy as permissible but not obligatory, with its application dependent on a man’s ability to uphold justice among spouses.

The conversation also reflects differing scholarly interpretations, noting that while some consider polygamy merely allowable, others see it as appropriate in certain circumstances—provided strict conditions are met.

Producers describe the episode as an opportunity to challenge assumptions and encourage informed dialogue, urging audiences to engage with the subject through learning and reflection.

Viewers can watch the full episode on YouTube via Liz Media.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.