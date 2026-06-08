‘Behind The Lens with Queen Liz’ explores Christian and Islamic perspectives on Jesus and Isa

A new episode of Behind The Lens with Queen Liz has delved into one of the most significant theological discussions between Christianity and Islam, examining whether Jesus Christ and Isa are the same figure and how the two faiths interpret their identity and mission.

Hosted by Elizabeth Essuman, popularly known as Queen Liz, the programme featured representatives from UTI Dawah, Pastor Richard and Avraham Ben Moshey, who engaged in an in-depth discussion on the similarities and differences between the biblical Jesus and Isa as presented in the Quran.

The discussion focused on the contrasting beliefs held by Christians and Muslims regarding one of the most influential religious figures in history.

While both faiths recognise Jesus, or Isa, as the Messiah born of the Virgin Mary, the programme highlighted the fundamental theological differences that distinguish the Christian and Islamic understandings of his nature and role.

According to the panellists, Christianity teaches that Jesus is the Son of God and the Saviour of humanity, while Islam regards Isa as a revered prophet and messenger of God, but not divine.

The episode examined scriptural references from both the Bible and the Quran, with guests analysing prophecies, historical accounts and doctrinal teachings relating to Jesus.

Particular attention was given to the question of Jesus' crucifixion and resurrection, which remains one of the most significant points of divergence between the two faiths.

The panellists noted that the Bible explicitly records the death of Jesus on the cross and his subsequent resurrection, events regarded by Christians as central to their faith and as evidence of his divine nature.

In contrast, the discussion explored Islamic teachings which maintain that Jesus was not crucified, but that another individual was made to resemble him and was executed in his place.

The programme also examined the various titles attributed to Jesus in the Quran, including Messiah, Word of God and Spirit of God, and discussed their theological implications within Islamic belief.

Throughout the episode, the guests encouraged viewers to critically examine the evidence presented from both religious texts and draw their own conclusions based on their understanding of scripture and history.

Elizabeth Essuman described the discussion as an opportunity to promote informed dialogue on matters of faith, history and religious interpretation.

Watch the full episode below;

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.