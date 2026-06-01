Behind The Lens with Queen Liz explores divergent biblical and Qur’anic perspectives on Jesus Christ

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Elizabeth Essuman, together with her guests this week on Behind The Lens with Queen Liz, delves into a reflective and intellectually charged discussion aimed at bringing clarity to one of theology’s most enduring subjects, the identity of Jesus Christ as presented in the Bible and the Quran.
The question of who Jesus is has, over centuries, remained central to religious discourse. While both Christianity and Islam revere Jesus, the two scriptures present distinct theological perspectives regarding His nature, mission, and identity. Both traditions affirm His miraculous birth through the Virgin Mary and acknowledge His divinely enabled miracles, including healing the sick and raising the dead. In the Quran, Jesus is honoured as the Messiah, the Word of God, and a major prophet. Yet, the divergence in interpretation continues to fuel debate among scholars and believers alike.
In this episode, Behind The Lens with Queen Liz hosts Pastor Dominic and Islamic apologist Zack in a compelling exchange that explores these contrasting viewpoints within a framework of faith, history, and interpretation.
Pastor Dominic argues that the Jesus portrayed in the Bible is fundamentally distinct from Isa as described in the Quran. He further suggests that Islamic teachings may reflect influences from a range of religious and cultural traditions, including Judaism, Christianity, Arab paganism, and Sabian beliefs, contributing to significant theological divergence.
Zack, however, offers a counter perspective, drawing attention to biblical passages where Jesus refers to God as “My God,” and questions how such texts align with the Christian doctrine of the divinity of Christ. He maintains that these references invite deeper theological reflection on the nature of Jesus as understood within Christianity.
Ultimately, while both faith traditions share overlapping historical references to Jesus, their theological interpretations remain markedly different. This episode invites viewers to engage critically with those distinctions and reflect on the foundations of their own beliefs.
As always, Behind The Lens with Queen Liz maintains its hallmark approach, engaging serious topics with balance, openness, and thought-provoking dialogue, while ensuring viewers leave with both insight and reflection.
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