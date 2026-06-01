Indigenous freight forwarders praise Tema Port management for averting ‘Dzata-Bu’ protest

The Convenor of Advocates for Indigenous Freight Forwarders, Dr Godfred Mawuli Tettey, has commended the management of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) for its swift response to concerns raised by residents of Dzata-Bu in Tema Community Three over indiscriminate truck parking and poor sanitation.

According to Dr Tettey, the timely intervention by Tema Port management helped avert a planned community protest that could have heightened tensions between residents and stakeholders operating within the port enclave.

Speaking after a stakeholder engagement between port authorities and community leaders, he described the intervention as a demonstration of responsive leadership and effective stakeholder engagement.

“The concerns of the community were genuine and required immediate attention. The decision by port management to engage residents promptly helped ease tensions and opened the door for meaningful dialogue and practical solutions,” he said.

Dr Tettey urged public institutions and duty bearers to remain proactive in addressing community grievances, stressing that delays and poor stakeholder engagement often undermine public confidence.

“Communities want to be heard. When concerns are addressed through dialogue and timely action, trust in institutions is strengthened, and unnecessary confrontations are avoided,” he added.

Residents of Dzata-Bu had announced plans to embark on a three-day peaceful protest from 3 June 2026 over what they described as the indiscriminate parking of articulated trucks within the community and persistent littering by truck drivers and their assistants.

Ahead of the planned demonstration, residents circulated flyers bearing the message, “Our Land, Our Voice: Dzata-Bu Says No to MSC and Their Agents,” while calling on community members to unite in protecting the area's environment, safety and dignity.

The campaign accused some truck operators and port-related businesses of turning parts of Dzata-Bu into unofficial truck terminals, resulting in congestion, environmental pollution, sanitation challenges and safety risks, particularly for children.

The protest was reportedly being championed by the Assembly Member for the area, together with community leaders and residents who expressed frustration over what they described as years of neglect and deteriorating living conditions.

In response, management of Tema Port swiftly engaged the leadership of the community in discussions aimed at finding both immediate and long-term solutions to the concerns raised.

The engagement was led by the Acting Director of Tema Port, Tebon Zumah Esq., with support from the Port’s Head of Security, Colonel Daniel Atobrah Bondah. The officials acknowledged the concerns of residents and assured them of management’s commitment to addressing the issues.

Sources familiar with the meeting disclosed that discussions centred on indiscriminate truck parking, sanitation management, environmental cleanliness, road obstructions within the community and the need for improved coordination among transport operators and port stakeholders.

Port management also assured residents of intensified collaboration with relevant agencies and stakeholders to restore order and improve sanitation within the port enclave and adjoining communities.

Residents who attended the engagement welcomed the intervention and expressed cautious optimism, indicating that they would closely monitor the implementation of the proposed measures.

Dr Tettey expressed confidence that sustained dialogue among communities, port authorities and transport operators would help prevent future tensions and promote a more harmonious relationship among stakeholders.

Tema Port remains Ghana’s largest seaport and one of West Africa’s busiest trade gateways, serving both Ghana and neighbouring landlocked countries through extensive cargo and transit operations.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.