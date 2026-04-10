Ghana Health Service responds to dead fish incident at Tema Port

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says it has led a coordinated multi-agency response following the discovery of a large quantity of dead fish at the Tema Port Shipyard Slipway.

According to a statement, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, April 6, 2026, between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., during a routine disinfestation exercise by the Tema Port Health Unit.

“During a routine disinfestation exercise at the shipyard, Port Health officials were alerted by a security guard to the presence of a large number of dead fish floating at the slipway,” the statement said.

Officials say a preliminary assessment confirmed a significant quantity of fish along the slipway, raising immediate concern.

“The security guard further indicated that fishermen using canoes had already removed substantial quantities of the fish and were likely to return for more, thereby creating a risk of illegal circulation within nearby communities and markets,” the statement added.

The Ghana Health Service noted that the development posed a potential threat to public health, particularly if the fish entered the food chain.

“The incident raised immediate public health concern due to the possibility of unlawful harvesting, consumption, and distribution of the dead fish, which could pose a significant health risk to the public,” the statement emphasised.

Following the discovery, authorities say a swift response was activated involving several state agencies, including the Fisheries Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Food and Drugs Authority.

“Upon receipt of the information, Port Health officials promptly notified the Harbour Master, the Shipyard Operations Manager, the Fisheries Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to activate their respective response mechanisms,” the statement noted.

As part of the intervention, samples of the fish were taken for laboratory testing.

“The FDA and the Fisheries Commission collected samples of the fish for laboratory analysis to determine the possible cause of death and assess any associated public health risks,” it said.

Security measures were also intensified at the site to prevent further removal of the fish.

By the following day, authorities supervised the removal and safe disposal of the decomposing fish.

“By that time, the fish were severely decomposed, nearly mashed, and infested with maggots, confirming that they were no longer fit for any form of use or consumption,” the statement said.

A rapid assessment conducted at nearby fish markets found no evidence that the fish had entered circulation.

“No suspicious fish were identified at the time of the assessment. Nevertheless, the exercise underscored the need for continued surveillance and vigilance,” the statement added.

Officials also engaged fishmongers and fishermen as part of public health education efforts.

“The response team engaged fishmongers and fishermen in health education, emphasising the dangers associated with the consumption and sale of unwholesome fish, as well as the importance of promptly reporting unusual fish mortality events,” the statement said.

The Ghana Health Service says it will continue to monitor the situation while awaiting laboratory results to determine the exact cause of the incident.

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