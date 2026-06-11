Frederick Attakumah elected Ghana Chamber of Mines President, outlines plans to increase gold production

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has elected Executive Vice President and Country Director of Asante Gold Corporation, Ing. Frederick Attakumah, as its new President, with the mining executive outlining an ambitious agenda to increase gold production, deepen local value creation and strengthen sustainable mining practices.

Ing. Attakumah was elected at the Chamber's 98th Annual General Meeting (AGM), where he succeeded Mr Michael Edem Akafia, Vice President for External Affairs at Gold Fields, who completed a two-year term marked by major policy engagements and developments within the mining sector.

The AGM also elected a new leadership team, with Chief Executive of Nguvu Holdings, Angela D. Attieh, moving from Second Vice President to First Vice President, while Newmont Ghana Country Manager Danquah Addo-Yobo was elected Second Vice President.

Delivering his inaugural address, Ing. Attakumah thanked members of the Chamber for the confidence they had placed in him and pledged to lead through collaboration and engagement with all stakeholders.

"I stand before you today with a deep sense of humility and gratitude as I accept the responsibility to serve as President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines," he said.

He added that he would approach the role with "an open mind, a listening ear, and a commitment to work with all stakeholders in shaping the next chapter of our industry."

The new President also paid tribute to his predecessor, praising Mr. Akafia for providing strong leadership during a period of significant change for the mining industry.

He described his predecessor's stewardship as instrumental in ensuring that "the voice of the mining industry remained credible and constructive amid evolving challenges and opportunities."

Outlining his vision for the Chamber, Ing. Attakumah identified growing Ghana's mining sector as his first priority.

He noted that although Ghana currently produces about five million ounces of gold each year, the country has the potential to significantly increase output.

"While Ghana currently produces approximately five million ounces of gold annually," he said, production could increase to seven million ounces over the next few years if supported by a stable and competitive policy environment, improved regulatory coordination, and continued responsible mining practices."

He said that achieving this target would require cooperation between industry players and the government to create an attractive investment climate while maintaining responsible mining standards.

The Chamber's new President also pledged to promote industrialisation by increasing the participation of local businesses in the mining value chain.

He pointed out that more than 70 per cent of the sector's revenue is spent on procuring goods and services and said this presents an opportunity to strengthen local manufacturing and service delivery.

Ing. Attakumah called for deliberate efforts to use this expenditure to expand Ghana's industrial capacity and position the country as a regional centre for mining services and expertise in West Africa.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership and community development form the third pillar of his agenda.

According to him, mining companies must go beyond regulatory compliance and work closely with local authorities and traditional leaders to create sustainable communities that continue to thrive after mining activities end.

He reaffirmed the Chamber's commitment to working closely with government and other stakeholders to ensure that the mining sector contributes meaningfully to national development while remaining globally competitive.

"The future of mining in Ghana does not rest with any single institution. It rests with all of us," Ing. Attakumah said.

He urged industry players, policymakers and communities to strengthen collaboration to ensure that mining continues to serve as "a cornerstone of Ghana's development and prosperity for generations to come."

Ing. Attakumah brings more than 30 years of experience in mine development, operations management, sustainability and corporate affairs to the role. He has previously served as Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited and Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Asanko Gold Ghana Limited before becoming Executive Vice President and Country Director of Asante Gold Corporation.

Supporting him is First Vice President Angela D. Attieh, Chief Executive of Nguvu Holdings, who has more than 25 years of experience in finance, mining operations, administration and strategic business growth across Africa.

Second Vice President Danquah Addo-Yobo, the Country Manager of Newmont Ghana, brings over two decades of leadership experience across the mining, agribusiness, telecommunications and logistics sectors in Africa, Asia and North America.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.