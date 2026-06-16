Adamus CEO Angela List elected First Vice President of Ghana Chamber of Mines

Angela List, CEO of Adamus elected 1st Vice President of Ghana Chamber of Mines

The Founder and CEO of Nguvu Mining Limited, Angela List, has been elected First Vice President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

Her election at the Chamber's recent Annual General Meeting in Accra marks another milestone in the leadership of the umbrella body representing companies involved in the exploration, production and processing of mineral resources in Ghana.

Madam List, who holds the distinction of being recognised as the Most Outstanding Female Mining Entrepreneur in Africa, oversees a group of mining companies operating across West Africa, including Adamus Resources Limited, Northern Ashanti Mining Company Limited, Segala Mining Company, Samira Hill Gold Mine and Poura Resources Limited.

In Mali, her mining interests include SEMICO-SA and MIKO-SA, companies involved in the country's mining sector.

Her election places her in the Chamber's second-highest leadership position, with responsibility for supporting the President in shaping policy, promoting technical standards and advocating sustainable mining practices in Ghana.

The appointment further underscores her extensive experience in the mining industry both within Ghana and across the West African sub-region.

Madam List said she would draw on her 25 years of experience in the mining industry to support the Chamber's objectives and contribute to the growth of the sector.

She also reiterated the need for more women to venture into the traditionally male-dominated mining industry.

“After all, what men can do, women can do better. Indeed, the time has come to give practical meaning to this saying as far as the mining industry is concerned,” she said.

Madam List noted that her elevation from Second Vice President to First Vice President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines comes with added responsibility to help maximise the benefits of Ghana's mineral resources.

“Under no circumstances will I shirk this responsibility,” she emphasised.

Before becoming CEO of Nguvu Mining Limited, Madam List served as Executive Director of BCM Ghana Limited and BCM International Limited, both mining services companies that expanded significantly during her tenure.

She holds an MSc and an MBA from the University of Manchester, as well as a BSc in Administration from the University of Ghana.

Madam List is also a recipient of the 2025 Global Power Female Award, which recognises accomplished businesswomen from around the world. The award ceremony was held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and featured Heads of State and First Ladies from various countries.

At the national level, she has received several honours, including the Female CEO of the Year Award in 2023 and the Asantehene Award, conferred by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in recognition of her contribution to Ghana's mining industry.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.