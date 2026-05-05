Adamus CEO Angela List rejects illegal mining claims, says company has no link to galamsey

The Chief Executive Officer of Adamus Resources Limited, Angela List, has strongly denied allegations linking the company to illegal mining, insisting that the firm has consistently operated as a responsible large-scale mining entity with no involvement in galamsey.

She said the company has submitted extensive documentary evidence to support its position and is confident the materials will help address concerns raised by the Minerals Commission as the government reviews the matter.

Speaking after presenting a petition to the government on Thursday, April 30, Ms List stated that Adamus Mine has, over the years, taken deliberate steps to support the fight against illegal mining rather than engage in it.

“As you know, we consider ourselves one of the responsible large-scale mining companies. We have presented here ample evidence of all the actions that we have taken over the years, trying to combat the menace of illegal mining. As the mining leaseholder, we have no reason to engage in illegal mining. I will never condone that,” she said.

Her comments come after the government revoked the mining lease of Adamus Resources Limited following findings of alleged regulatory breaches, including illegal mining activities, environmental violations, and unauthorised subcontracting.

Following the revocation, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources set up a ministerial committee to review a petition for reconsideration, while an interim management team has been deployed to oversee operations at the mine.

Ms List said the company has formally petitioned the government and is hopeful the evidence presented will be carefully considered in line with due process.

“It is our fervent hope that the petition we have presented, which details all the documentary evidence refuting the allegations that were levelled against us by the Minerals Commission, will be considered in light of all this evidence,” she stated.

She described recent developments as unfortunate and expressed appreciation to workers, partners, banks, and the media for their support, particularly commending staff for their resilience during the period.

Ms List also acknowledged the role of the President and the Lands Minister, noting what she described as the opportunity given to the company to be heard under the law.

She reaffirmed Adamus Resources’ commitment to cooperating with any supervisory arrangements put in place by the government as the review process continues.

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