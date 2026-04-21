Adamus reaffirms commitment to Nzema communities amid concession concerns

Management of Adamus Resources Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing concerns and advancing the interests of local communities within the Nzema area of the Western Region.

The company said it remains resolute in fulfilling its responsibilities and will not renege on its obligations to people within its operational areas.

Adamus emphasised that it is a fully Ghanaian-owned and operated entity, a structure it believes should inspire national pride rather than confrontation. It also dismissed recent media reports alleging that it had leased portions of its concessions to foreign entities, describing the claims as unfounded and misleading.

The company noted that it continues to prioritise local employment, with more than 60 per cent of its workforce drawn from host communities, which it described as one of the highest local employment ratios in the mining industry. In total, the company employs over 3,000 Ghanaians across its operations and has pledged to increase this number as it expands activities in Nzema and other mining areas.

Addressing unemployment concerns, Adamus disclosed that it has allocated hundreds of acres of its concessions to local groups since assuming operations in 2017. Beneficiaries include the Nkroful Small Scale Mining Association, which received 25 acres, the Akomu Small Scale Mining Association, allocated 50 acres at Nvuma, and the Apataim community, among others.

On recent reports of a demonstration in the area, the company cited what it described as credible sources suggesting the protest was organised by illegal miners posing as community representatives. It added that prior to the incident, it had been engaging stakeholders in discussions aimed at releasing additional concessions to local communities as part of its community mining and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Adamus Resources Limited has urged individuals with grievances to pursue lawful channels in seeking redress rather than resorting to confrontation. It reiterated its readiness to engage stakeholders constructively to resolve legitimate concerns in accordance with the law and its corporate social responsibility commitments.

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