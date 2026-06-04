Arla Foods marks World Milk Day with nutrition drive for 42,000 students in Central Region

For the hundreds of students who gathered at the Aggrey Memorial AME Zion Senior High School in Cape Coast, this year’s World Milk Day celebration was more than a ceremony. It was a reminder of the important role nutrition plays in helping young people learn, grow and achieve their dreams.

Observed globally on June 1, World Milk Day was celebrated this year under the theme, “Feed Life – Enabling Good Food Choices that Make Life Better.” The theme aligns with Arla Foods’ mission of making nutritious, high-quality dairy products accessible to more people while encouraging healthier lifestyles.

As part of the celebration, Arla Foods Ghana, producers of Dano Milk, launched a month-long initiative aimed at providing free milk to up to 42,000 senior high school students across the Central Region, reinforcing its commitment to promoting healthy living and good nutrition among Ghana’s youth.

The event brought together students, teachers and representatives of Arla Foods Ghana to highlight the importance of dairy nutrition and healthy food choices.

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director of Arla Foods Ghana, Mr. Paul Nortey Dowuona, the company’s Production Manager, Mr. Lawrence Pareson, said milk remains one of nature’s most complete foods, providing essential nutrients that support growth, strengthen bones and contribute to overall well-being.

“Milk is more than just a drink. It is a rich source of nutrition that fuels potential, supports healthy development and helps communities thrive,” he said.

Beyond the milk distribution programme, Arla Foods also launched a fitness challenge involving 12 senior high schools across the Central Region. The initiative seeks to inspire students to combine healthy eating with physical activity as part of a balanced lifestyle.

Mr. Pareson encouraged students to embrace nutritious foods as they work towards their academic and personal goals, while also commending teachers for their role in shaping lifelong healthy habits.

Through initiatives such as these, Arla Foods continues to demonstrate that nourishing future generations goes beyond providing food; it is about investing in healthier communities and a brighter future for Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.