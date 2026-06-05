Cowbell marks World Milk Day in Ashanti Region

Leading dairy brand, Cowbell, stormed the Ashanti Region to provide 10,000 servings of complete breakfast to students from various basic schools in Kumasi under the theme “role of women in dairy and nourishment”.

As part of activities to mark the 2026 World Milk Day, the brand visited schools such as T.I Ahmadiyya Basic School, Afaus Lovely School, and Best Brain International School, among others.

World Milk Day was established by the Food and Agriculture Organisation in 2001 to recognise the importance of milk as a global food, and has since been observed on the 1st of June each year.

Since 2020, Cowbell’s footprint in improving nutrition within communities has been evident through partnerships with the 37 Military Hospital, including Nutrition Assessment Programs in some deprived communities, providing health screening, education on good feeding practices, and products as part of World Milk Day celebrations.

Speaking at the school outreach, Promasidor Ghana’s (PGH) Marketing Manager, Michael Hagan, used the occasion of World Milk Day to thank the good people of Ghana for supporting the brand over the past 27 years.

“Treating our young ones to a quality breakfast shows our commitment to the well-being of Ghanaians, especially children. Cowbell is a rich source of Protein and vitamins like A, B9, C, D, E, and K, which are good for the child's cognitive development, provide energy, and boost the immune system.

The Marketing Manager said, aside from the regular sampling of products to school pupils, this year’s edition featured basic and post-health screening, nutrition talk, and some fun activities.

“Once every quarter, for the next 6 months, all parents and key school stakeholders are invited to a nutrition education session covering affordable nutritious breakfast options, education of the role of milk in children's growth and school readiness and practical ways to improve children's daily nutrition," he added.

According to Jessica Adjei Aduwaa, Customer Care and Corporate Manager at Asafo Boakye Hospital, “milk plays a vital role in a child’s growth and development, especially during the early years when the body and brain are rapidly developing.

Regular consumption of milk strengthens muscles and helps maintain healthy body functions.

Today, we are partnering with Cowbell to basically assess the body mass index of the students and advise accordingly where students are overweight or underweight”.

The heads of the various schools visited were very vocal in recognising Cowbell’s investments in the development and nutritional needs of students over time.

Promasidor’s Ashanti invasion is in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals; specifically, goal 2-zero hunger, goal 3-good health and well-being and goal 4-quality education.

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