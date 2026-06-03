WAMPEX 2026 opens in Accra with call for responsible mining and regional growth

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has called on West African countries to leverage responsible mining and reliable power to drive industrial growth, job creation, and sustainable development across the sub-region.
He made the remarks at the opening of the 2026 West African Mining and Power Expo (WAMPEX) in Accra on Tuesday, June 3, 2026, themed: “How Can Responsible Mining and Power Accelerate West Africa’s Sustainable Development?”
Addressing participants from across Africa and beyond, the Minister noted that global demand for critical minerals continues to rise, placing West Africa in a strong position to attract investment and technology.
“West Africa is home to a vast array of minerals, including gold, bauxite, iron ore, diamonds, manganese, and lithium. This convergence presents a historic opportunity for our region,” he said.
Mr Buah highlighted Ghana’s ongoing reforms aimed at building a value-driven mining economy, stressing that success should not be measured solely by mineral extraction.
“We are moving from a resource-rich economy to a value-driven mining economy in which success will be measured not only by what we extract, but by how mining supports industrialisation, creates jobs, expands local participation, and improves the lives of our citizens,” he stated.
The Minister also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling illegal mining, describing it as one of the greatest threats to the sector.
He revealed that stronger enforcement, improved monitoring, and institutional reforms are being implemented to restore integrity to the industry and protect the environment.
He further underscored the need to integrate mining and energy policies to support responsible investment and sustainable growth.
On regional cooperation, Mr Buah urged West African countries to work together to strengthen investor confidence and position the sub-region competitively within global mineral supply chains.
Following the opening ceremony, the Minister toured exhibition booths at the event and interacted with exhibitors and industry stakeholders.
WAMPEX 2026 has attracted participants from across the mining and power sectors, with seven countries taking part in the exhibition for the first time.
The programme, being held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, is expected to run from June 3 to June 5, 2026, providing a platform for industry leaders, investors, policymakers, and development partners to explore opportunities for collaboration and investment in West Africa.
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