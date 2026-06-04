Tetegu residents blame authorities over dredging failure at Densu River amid Weija Dam spillage

Residents of Tetegu in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have expressed strong dissatisfaction with authorities over what they describe as the continued neglect of dredging works on the Densu River and its estuary, ahead of spillages from the Weija Dam.

The residents argue that the absence of regular dredging and proper maintenance of the river channel has contributed significantly to perennial flooding in the area during dam spillage operations.

Their concerns follow recent flooding incidents linked to the opening of the Weija Dam, which reportedly displaced several households. Although water levels in Tetegu have since receded, restoring a degree of normalcy, the management of the dam is still undertaking controlled spillage operations.

Some residents, however, believe the improved drainage situation is due to a temporary opening of the estuary, which they say has allowed floodwaters from the Densu River to flow more freely into the sea.

They are therefore calling on government to halt any planned demolition of structures in the area and instead focus on permanently opening the estuary while ensuring annual dredging of the Densu River to mitigate future flooding risks.

Speaking to Adom News, residents insisted that sustained maintenance of the river system is the only viable solution to the recurring challenge.

The Youth Chief of Tetegu, Torgbui Ddidzyenyu Atukpa Tsikopor, rejected claims that the community is situated in a wetland, stressing that proper desilting of the Densu River and estuary ahead of dam spillages would significantly reduce flooding.

He urged authorities to prioritise long-term interventions over displacement measures.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Landlords Association, Torgbui David Brown, lamented the impact of the flooding on residents and appealed for urgent government intervention, warning that continued inaction could worsen the situation.

He called for immediate action to safeguard lives and property in the community.

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