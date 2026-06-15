National

Fumigation planned for polluted Densu, Weija rivers and adjacent settlements – Assembly Member

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  15 June 2026 10:03am
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Authorities in Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region are set to undertake a fumigation exercise along the banks of the Ja, Densu, and Weija river corridors as part of intensified efforts to curb environmental pollution and improve public health.

The initiative follows growing concerns over illegal waste dumping in the area, which has contributed to the contamination of the Ja and Densu waterways feeding into the Weija Dam, a major water treatment source for parts of the national capital.

The Assembly member for the area, Joseph Kobina Fiamor, indicated that the fumigation exercise forms part of a broader intervention package aimed at restoring sanitation, easing the burden on residents, and reviving the ecological integrity of the rivers.

"I have communicated to my Municipal Health Officer this morning that I was there yesterday at night, and what the communities along the rivers are facing is very bad, so there must be a fumigation at the communities. And I have spoken to the MCE also, and he responded very well, and so we will be doing a fumigation," he said on JoyFm's SMS on Monday, June 15.

He noted that the exercise will complement ongoing enforcement actions against individuals and groups involved in illegal dumping activities.

According to him, the municipality is working in close collaboration with relevant health and environmental authorities to ensure sustained compliance and prevent further degradation of the river systems.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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